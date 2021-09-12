Action against MLAs: ‘My office not kept in loop’, West Bengal Speaker writes to CBI and ED

West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay Saturday said he has asked CBI and ED to explain why no permission had been taken from his office before submitting chargesheets to members of the legislature in the recent past.

Bandopadhyay claimed that the speaker’s office was not kept in the loop and no permission was taken from it while initiating action against the elected representatives.

Bandyopadhyay has written to the two central investigating agencies, alleging that the CBI and the ED had “wrongfully filed chargesheets in the Narada sting case against three TMC MLAs.”

According to sources, officials of the two investigating agencies may be summoned to the Assembly if necessary.

Several legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including ministers, had been charge-sheeted and even arrested in the recent past for their alleged involvement in ponzy scam cases and the Narada case.