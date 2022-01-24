‘Will seek action against DMs who skipped PM meet’: Adhikari

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging them to take disciplinary action against district magistrates in West Bengal who did not attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Adhikari said, “Is West Bengal a separate country? No district magistrate from this state was not allowed to participate at Saturday’s meeting with the prime minister. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urging them to take disciplinary action against the district magistrates who abstained from attending the meeting with the PM.”

At Saturday’s meeting, the prime minister called on DMs of states to facilitate the implementation of government schemes in a time-bound manner. However, the DMs of Bengal were conspicuous by their absence.

The development comes at a time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to PM Modi twice opposing the proposed changes to the IAS cadre rules by the Centre.

Reacting to Adhikari’s remark, senior Trinamool leader and state minister Firhad Hakim said, “It does not matter what Suvendu Adhikari says. His words hold no importance for district magistrates of the state. This is a matter that relates to the administration and he is the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly. It does not behove him to act as someone important when no one takes him seriously.”