Act against those misusing Amphan relief funds: Dhankhar to Mamata

The comments came a day after Dhankhar told the government to expedite the distribution of relief materials, and ensure transparency in the process. The comments came a day after Dhankhar told the government to expedite the distribution of relief materials, and ensure transparency in the process.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Saturday again asked CM Mamata Banerjee to take action to stop the misappropriation of relief materials meant for people affected in cyclone Amphan. The comments came a day after he told the government to expedite the distribution of relief materials, and ensure transparency in the process.

In his latest tweets, Dhankhar said it was the time for action, not statements. “Strong action has to be taken to stop corruption in distribution of relief materials… Those who have indulged in misappropriation of relief materials must be punished,” he said.

Amphan wreaked havoc in South Bengal after making landfall on May 20, killing 86 people.

Taking a dig at Dhankhar, state Food Minister Jyotipriya Mullick said, “If there is any corruption in distribution of relief materials, then action will be taken. If any party member is involved then he will be punished. Instead of regularly targeting our party, the Governor must focus on other things.”

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “What about the people who have taken relief material but were not supposed to get it? The government must come clear on what steps will be taken.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.