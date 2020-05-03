Accused of irregularities in PDS, ration dealer’s house ransacked in Murshidabad

The Mamata Banerjee government has promised to give 5 kg of rice per month for free to each card holder during the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown. (Representational Photo) The Mamata Banerjee government has promised to give 5 kg of rice per month for free to each card holder during the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown. (Representational Photo)

A mob ransacked the house of a ration dealer at Salar in Murshidabad district on Saturday and set several items on fire outside the house, alleging irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS) in the area.

The villagers alleged that they were not getting proper foodgrains and essential items that they were entitled to receive from the local ration shops. They also alleged that they were getting poor quality foodgrains, and also lesser than the specified quantity. Following the incident a large contingent of police reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Speaking on the incident, State Food Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said, “It is an unfortunate incident. We have already instructed the district magistrate and the local superintendent of police to look into the matter. If the ration dealer is found guilty, we will take strong action against him. We have already cancelled licences of two ration dealers on Friday.”

A protest was also held outside a ration shop at Lalgola in the same district. Earlier on Friday, similar incidents were reported at Narayanpur area of Kakdwip, Birbhum’s Labhpur and Murshidabad’s Jalangi area.

The Mamata Banerjee government has promised to give 5 kg of rice per month for free to each card holder during the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown.

“We have already show-caused all the ration dealers where there have been protests. We are also looking into all possible aspects at the local level under the supervision of the Block Development Officer. We will take strong action if anyone is found guilty,” Mullick said.

Slamming Opposition leaders in Murshidabad district, Mullick said, “Both the incidents in Murshidabad were instigated by local BJP and Congress leaders. I request all parties not to engage in any political blame game in the current situation. We all are in a crisis and poor people are the worst sufferers now,” he added.

According to him, in both the places, people were demanding 5 kg rice per week, which has not been promised by the state government.

