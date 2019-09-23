ABVP rally towards Jadavpur University stopped by police

Members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (AVBP) on Monday staged a rally to protest against the assault of Union Minister Babul Supriyo in the hands of a section of Jadavpur University students last week.

However, the rally, which started from Gol Park, was stopped by the police midway at the Jodhpur Park crossing. The rally was heading towards the varsity.

The protesters waved flags and held banners as they tried to jump the police barricades. They squatted on the road and shouted slogans against those responsible for the attack on the Union minister.

“We have taken out the rally to send a clear message to the ultra-Left students that we will not tolerate an assault on a Union minister. We have come here to protest against that incident,” an ABVP leader said.

The protest is underway.

On Thursday, Supriyo was heckled and was confined in the campus for over five hours.

When West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar rushed to the university to rescue the BJP leader, his vehicle was also blocked for about an hour. It was not until a huge police contingent reached the campus that Supriyo and Dhankar were escorted outside.