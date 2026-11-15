Pens, clips, and spoons: How ABVP is training Bengal women in self-defence

Written by Sharanyo Basu

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is holding a three-day women’s self-defence training camp in Kolkata for instructors who will then train students in schools and colleges in the ABVP’s 20 organisational districts in South Bengal next month.

‘Mission Sahasi’ is being held in Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan from November 14 to 16. Outreach programmes to schools and colleges are planned until December 22.

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The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) student wing, in a press conference earlier this month, said the training has two components: indoor and outdoor programmes.

ABVP South Bengal functionary and in-charge of the training camp Paramita Biswas said, “Training would be imparted to women so that they can defend themselves using everyday items like a pen, card, clip, spoon, etc. Women would also be educated on mental health, cybersecurity, and legal awareness to mentally strengthen them.”