ABVP-Left students’ group clash at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University meeting

Tensions flared at Jadavpur University, Kolkata, on Wednesday night over a general body (GB) meeting. The row started with an argument during the meeting between members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and students associated with the left-leaning student organisation Faculty of Engineering and Technology Students’ Union (FETSU).

This later escalated into a full-blown clash. Both ABVP and FETSU claimed that several students were injured in the incident, with some purportedly requiring hospital treatment. Each group blamed the other for instigating the clash.

​The ABVP claimed that a few of their members were surrounded and shoved around during the GB meeting. On the other hand, FETSU alleged that students affiliated with the ABVP arrived at the meeting, made provocative remarks to inflame the situation, and then attempted to attack them.