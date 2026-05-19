Absconding for 3 months, Sona Pappu arrested after he ‘walks into’ ED office

Sona Pappu had been absconding for over three months. (Representative image: Express photo/ Abhinav Saha)

On the run for over three months, Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu was finally arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

A real estate developer from Ballygunge in Kolkata, Sona Pappu has been on the ED radar in an alleged extortion and land-grabbing case.

“I am a businessman, not a criminal,” Sona Pappu said as he entered the ED office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake CGO Complex on Monday morning, where he was arrested after being grilled by the agency for over nine hours.

Sona Pappu had been absconding for over three months, after the ED raided his residence and multiple locations linked to him, and reportedly seized over Rs 2 crore in cash, property documents and a handgun. He is accused of extortion, land grabbing, and parking illegal funds of influential people.