Absconding for 3 months, Sona Pappu arrested after he ‘walks into’ ED office

“I am a businessman, not a criminal,” Sona Pappu said as he entered the ED office in Kolkata’s Salt Lake CGO Complex on Monday morning, where he was arrested after being grilled by the agency for over nine hours.
Sona Pappu had been absconding for over three months, after the ED raided his residence and multiple locations linked to him, and reportedly seized over Rs 2 crore in cash, property documents and a handgun. He is accused of extortion, land grabbing, and parking illegal funds of influential people.
On April 20, the ED had arrested businessman Jay S Kamdar over allegations of illegal transactions worth crores in an alleged land-grabbing case.
According to ED sources, Kamdar, the managing director of Sun Enterprise, is accused of illegally transacting around Rs 1,100 crore through shell companies.
Similarly, on May 14, the ED arrested Santanu Sinha Biswas, Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, also allegedly linked to the same case.
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Sources in the ED said that the three accused are allegedly linked in an extortion and land-grabbing case, and the agency is trying to establish a money trail to unearth the alleged nexus. While Kamdar and Sona Pappu are accused of money laundering, DCP Biswas patronised both and ensured that no action was taken against them.
While in hiding, Sona Pappu was seen using social media platforms to make statements about his innocence.
Sona Pappu’s criminal history
In February, bombs were thrown, bullets were fired, and stones were hurled as two rival groups clashed on Kankulia Road in the Golpark area, resulting in at least two injuries and the subsequent arrest of ten people. According to residents, over 100 youths, allegedly led by Sona Pappu, stormed and attacked resident Bappi Haldar and his supporters, who fought back in retaliation.
Locals claim that Pappu orchestrated the violence in an effort to establish control over the area. Pappu has had numerous run-ins with the law since he entered the construction business around 2010-11. He attempted to take control of the Ballygunge Rail Yard in 2015, which brought him into conflict with another strongman, Munna Pandey.
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In 2017, Palash Jana was murdered as a result of territorial disputes on Swinhoe Lane in Kolkata, leading to Sona Pappu’s arrest in Jalpaiguri. Though he was released on bail, the law enforcement agency claims that he still faces at least 15 criminal charges, including attempted murder, rape, and multiple violations of the Arms Act.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More