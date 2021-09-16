Abide by norms of Constitution: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday urged the Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly, Biman Banerjee to adhere to Constitutional norms.

In a letter to Banerjee, the Governor listed occasions where he claimed there was lack of propriety and caution on the part of the office of the Speaker in “reflecting on the office” the Governor held.

Sharing a copy of his letter on his official Twitter handle, Dhankhar claimed that the Speaker, on September 6, made public his reply to a correspondence from him.

“As Hon’’ble Speaker WBLA put in public domain his Sept 6 communication responding to my Aug 24 communication, even before the same could be received at my end, I find it expedient to put the record straight by way of response attached (sic),” Dhankhar tweeted.

In his letter, the Governor claimed that his addresses to the House were blacked out in February, 2020 and July 2021 and the Assembly gate was locked during his visit in December, 2019 despite prior intimation from his office.

“I would urge you (Speaker) to engage in soul-searching, believe in constitutional essence and spirit and dictate the actions and conduct duly mindful of constitutional prescriptions and propriety demanded by the office you hold (sic),” Dhankhar wrote.