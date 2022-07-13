Abhishek warns against ‘BJP attempt’ to divide state: ‘There is no north or south Bengal, only one Bengal’

Slamming the BJP leaders who have raised the demand of separate statehood, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that there is no North Bengal or South Bengal, but only one Bengal.

Addressing a rally in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district, the TMC MP said: “There is no such thing as South Bengal or North Bengal. There is only one Bengal, that is West Bengal. There are people who want to divide the state in order to satisfy their political interests… If any BJP leader is their father’s son, I challenge them to try to divide Bengal.”

“In the Trinamool Congress dictionary, there is no word called North Bengal. We have Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Malda, Jalpaiguri…in our dictionary… I will come here every two months and create such a base in the next six months that people will stop saying ‘north Bengal’,” he added, and asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would never allow bifurcation of the state.

BJP MPs Jayanta Roy (Jalpaiguri) and John Barla (Alipurduar) have been voicing their demand for a separate state of North Bengal. Recently, separatist group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation’s (KLO) chief Jiban Singha released a video, dubbing the state government “bohirgata” (outsider) and claimed that BJP MPs from the regions were “supporters” of a separate Koch-Kamtapur state.

BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had raised a similar demand for carving out a separate state comprising West Bengal’s Jangalmahal area — including Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Birbhum and parts of Paschim Medinipur districts.

While the BJP state unit has not backed the separate state demands, its party MPs have been raising the issue from time to time.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that she was ready to shed her own blood to thwart any such attempts to divide the state.

Meanwhile, ahead of the panchayat elections in the region, Abhishek Banerjee told TMC leaders and cadre to work like “opposition” and not like the representatives of the ruling party.

Asking party councillors, booth presidents and party workers to avoid four wheelers and reach out to people on cycle or on foot, he listed dos and don’ts for them.

“There is no election now, and we are not here to seek votes. We are here to be with you to understand your grievances. I thought because BJP won all the seats in north Bengal, people may have issues with us. Hence, I got off my car midway and met people. They welcomed me with open arms. It is us who have failed to reach out to them. The attitude shouldn’t be of a leader moving in a car followed by other vehicles. Reach out to people on cycle, on foot. What stops you from meeting people, what do you fear?” he told party workers.

He also shared a WhatsApp helpline number which he had launched in his constituency, Diamond Harbour, through which people could directly reach out to him with their grievances.

Hitting out at the Centre over inflation and rising fuel prices, Abhishek said that under BJP rule, India will turn into Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. “Young people who use bikes are using adulterated oil because they cannot afford petrol as it now costs Rs 106 a litre. What happened in Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, I believe that people of India will create a similar situation against the BJP here,” he said.