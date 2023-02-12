Abhishek seeks PM, Shah & Pramanik’s apology in 48 hours

Raking up the shooting of a 24-year-old youth Prem Kumar Barman allegedly by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bharbadha gram panchayat of Cooch Behar district on December 24, Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday sought an explanation and public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS Home Nisith Pramanik within 48 hours.

“Today, we give a 48-hour ultimatum to the BSF, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and his deputy Nisith Pramanik to clear their stand on this issue and apologise to the public,” said Banerjee addressing a rally at Mathabhanga in the northern district of Cooch Behar.

The TMC MP said that the BJP had “disrespected the legacy of Panchanan Barma as the central forces shoot an innocent Rajbangshi”.

“Prem Kumar had returned to his home from Bangalore and was roaming around in his village when BSF shot him dead. From this dais, I want to challenge PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and his deputy Pramanik to tell me and the public what was Prem Kumar’s fault. Why did BSF jawans shoot him dead? Was it because he was a Rajbangshi? What was Prem Kumar’s crime? I also ask this question to the BSF,” claimed Banerjee.

“I read the autopsy report of Prem Kumar and it stated that 180 pellets were fired at him. I spoke to a ballistics expert and he said that he had never seen such an atrocity. Even if Prem Kumar was a cattle smuggler, which the BSF claims, why did you not arrest him? What was the need to shoot him? Did you find a gun with him? All those BSF officers who are guilty will be brought to the book. We will not spare anyone, even if we have to approach the High Court or the Supreme Court,” he said.

The TMC leader then requested Prem Kumar’s parents, who were present on the occasion, to come up on the stage. “The BSF officials did not bother to visit his family even once. If one doesn’t have humanity left in him, then why should the people accept such a leader? Even if the accused are being protected by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, we will not spare them. For this, we need people’s support.

Let us make sure that we democratically reply to Pramanik so that he isn’t even able to leave his house,” said Banerjee calling upon people to defeat Pramanik and his supporters ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.

Claiming that state BJP leaders were fooling the people of northern Bengal by raising the demand for a separate state, Banerjee said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had asserted that his party was against the division of states.

“On February 8, AITC held a press conference in Siliguri, which was attended by senior leaders, including state minister Udayan Guha. There, we had given a 48-hour deadline to the BJP leaders to come clean on the statehood issue. While the Assam CM claims that they will never divide any state, BJP leaders in Bengal keep issuing feelers about Bengal being separated. These people are fooling you. Our next elections will be held on pressing issues where we will talk about roads, water, schools and colleges, and not on flimsy issues like what BJP talks about,” said the senior TMC leader.

Banerjee was referring to Sarma’s statement at a poll rally in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday where the Assam chief minister said the BJP will not compromise with Tripura’s territorial integrity even if it fails to form the next government in the state.

“From today onwards, Cooch Behar is my responsibility. I promise you that come 2023, 2024 or 2026, we will make sure that the people of Cooch Behar give an apt reply to Pramanik and his party. I will be visiting Alipurduar again on March 11, I promise. Those who fool you by claiming that they want a separate UT for Bengal, ask them to clear their stand on the topic. Ask Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh to clear their stand on the issue. The same should be done by PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. Let us see if they have the guts,” he said.

A section of the BJP leaders from northern West Bengal, including Alipurduar MP John Barla, Matigara-Naxalbari MLA Anandamoy Barman and Dabgram-Phulbari MLA Shikha Chatterjee, has been demanding a Union territory be carved out of the state.

Northern Bengal with its eight districts, including the picturesque Darjeeling, is economically significant for the state as it is home to the revenue-generating tea, timber and tourism industries. However, the region has witnessed several violent statehood movements since the ’80s by ethnic groups such as Gorkhas, Rajbanshis, Kochs and Kamat -apuris. They allege that the region has been neglected by successive governments based in Kolkata.