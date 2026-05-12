Abhishek says more shops set ablaze in Khejuri, slams Shah for ‘targeted violence’

Amid the ongoing war of words between the Opposition TMC and the ruling BJP over a massive fire that gutted dozens of shops in Khejuri in Purba Medinipur district, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that “BJP-backed miscreants” set fire to nearly 10 shops in the area in front of police personnel. The TMC MP also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of promoting “targeted violence” in West Bengal following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

On Sunday, Abhishek had made a similar allegation, claiming that 60 shops were set on fire in Khejuri. On Monday, he shared a clip of a raging fire on X and claimed that “nearly 10 shops were allegedly set ablaze last night by BJP miscreants” in the Jonka gram panchyayat area of Khejuri, “right in front of police”.