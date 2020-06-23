Abhishek Banerjee questions PM as Bengal excluded from central job scheme

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and an MP.(File) Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and an MP.(File)

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for not including West Bengal in the list of states, which will benefit from the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan.

The Diamond Harbour MP tweeted: “Shri @narendramodi Ji, why have you blatantly ignored the concerns of 11 Lakh migrant workers from #Bengal who’ve recently returned to their homes. Why has WB been left out of the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan? Why this apathy towards the people of Bengal?”

Bengal does not figure in the list of states where returnee migrant workers will get job opportunities in infrastructure creation under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan. The Centre has selected 116 districts in six states — Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Jharkhand.

On Sunday, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Chowdhury had also written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to include West Bengal into the list of beneficiary states under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. He also wrote a letter to CM Mamata Banerjee on the same issue.

In his letter to the PM, he wrote, “Bengal is one of the major states in India, which originates a large chunk of migrant workers, but I am astonished to note that not a single district… has been included,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said the Centre had done a lot for Bengal, but the state government had put roadblocks. “It (state government) has stopped several central schemes, including Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Krishak Samman Nidhi Yojana, from reaching the poor… I would ask Adhir Chowdhury to first tell the state government here to work for the people and allow these schemes, then he can write letters to the PM.”

