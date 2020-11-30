Abhishek Banerjee dares BJP leaders to take his name instead of ‘resorting to bhaipo’

Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday launched a scathing attack against BJP leaders for “bhaipo”(nephew) jibe and dared them to take his name publicly.

Addressing party workers at Satgachia in South 24 Parganas district, Banerjee, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said, “During last year Lok Sabha election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come here and said bhatija ka batti gul hone wala hain (nephew is all set to lose the election). Now, all the BJP leaders have only one thing to say, which is ‘bhaipo’ (nephew). But they don’t have the guts to take my name. Whenever anyone targeted me, I have taken legal action against them. After Mukul Roy joined the BJP in 2017, he had accused me of owning a company named Biswa Bangla. I took him to High Court and defeated him there.”

“Now, whenever (BJP leaders) Dilip Ghosh, Babul Supriyo, Rahul Sinha, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi target me by taking my name, I have taken legal action against them. As a result, they cannot directly take my name and are now resorting to ‘bhaipo’ remark… If they have the guts then they must attack me by taking my name,” said Abhishek.

On November 21, Vijayvargiya at a BJP event had said, “No self-respecting person can remain in TMC now because its reins have now gone into the hands of ‘bhaipo’… I want to ask Mamata Banerjee whether she has lost her self-confidence and mortgaged the party to the PK (Prashant Kishore) company.”

Sharpening his attack, Abhishek on Sunday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya as outsiders. He also called state BJP president Dilip Ghosh a “goon”.

“Today, I am taking names and saying that Kailash Vijayvargiya is an outsider here. Dilip Ghosh is a goon and mafia. Amit Shah is also an outsider. BJP leader Sunil Deodhar is an outsider. Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son, Akash Vijayvargiya, is a goon. If you have the guts, then file a case against me for saying this,” he said.

Reacting to his remark, Ghosh said, “What is his problem if Dilip Ghosh is a goon? If needed then I will act as a goon. We will show him what BJP is capable of in December.”

The TMC MP, however, admitted that everyone in the party was not honest and did not work for people. “Post Cyclone Amphan, I had received complaints against some of my party workers. It is true that all are not honest. Out of 100, one or two persons engage in wrongful activities, which maligns the image of the party. But I will not tolerate these kinds of activities in my constituency (Diamond Harbour). I have told my workers to bring it to my notice if any wrongdoings have taken place. I will ensure that strong action is taken against such people because we cannot compromise with development,” he said.

