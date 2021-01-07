Abhishek Banerjee’s notice to Babul Supriyo: Apologise or face legal action

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer has sent a notice to Union minister Babul Supriyo alleging he violated a court order by making defamatory statements about his client. Banerjee has asked the BJP MP to apologise within 72 hours or face legal action.

The notice sent by Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu reads, “Being aggrieved with your defamatory and false statements, my client had instituted a suit for defamation and injunction before the Learned 3rd Bench, City Civil Court at Calcutta when the Learned Court was pleased to grant an ad-interim order of injunction on December 8, 2017, restraining you from making any derogatory comment or defamatory statement against our client.”

It adds, “On 30 November 2017, you had made false and defamatory statements in a press conference at Asansol linking our client to an illegal coal mafia and accusing him of illegitimately profiteering from the smuggling of coal in West Bengal.”

Last September, Banerjee had sent a legal notice to Supriyo, asking him to withdraw a “false and incorrect” tweet targetting him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “The minister had tweeted certain false and incorrect statements against my client, which also concerns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government at large. The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Chief Minister,” read the latest notice.

Seeking unconditional apology, Banerjee’s lawyer goes on to add, “…withdraw your statements under reference and issue an unconditional apology within 72 hours from receipt of the instant notice retracting the virulent and mala-fide statements and giving appropriate clarification for the same.”

Supriyo was not available for comments. Recently, he had said, “We all know that our ‘Bhaipo’, who thinks that no one has the courage to take his name, so I’ll use his name…Abhishek Banerjee has used his black money earnings from cow smuggling, sand smuggling and iron smuggling to build his palatial house in Kolkata.”

Banerjee, meanwhile, began his five-day tour of north Bengal districts where the BJP had won seven of the region’s eight Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

Centre appoints Suvendu chairperson of Jute Corporation

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday welcomed the Centre’s decision to appoint him the chairperson of the Jute Corporation of India (JCI). The former state transport minister, who joined the Opposition party last month, will now enjoy the status of a cabinet minister.

“I want to thank the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for believing in me within a few days after I joined the BJP. I pay my humble regards to them,” Adhikari said.

The Jute Corporation of India was formed in 1971 with the sole purpose of helping farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce. Accordingly, JCI has intervened when farmers have faced challenges in getting MSP. Headquartered in Kolkata, it has played a key role in jute cultivation in 17 districts of Bengal.