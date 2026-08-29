The owner of the Camac Street building in Kolkata that houses Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office Saturday claimed that the structure has been forcibly occupied.
According to Advocate Sagnika Banerjee, representing property owner Rama Devi Goenka, “In 2020, the Trinamool Youth Congress had signed an agreement with the owner of the building located at 9, Camac Street for a period of 10 years. The agreement was signed by jailed former TMC councilor Debraj Chakraborty.”
Sagnika Banerjee further claimed that the terms of the lease agreement were not fulfilled, and two floors were forcibly occupied under pressure from political quarters.
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“My client had clearly stated that possession can only be taken once the completion certificate was provided. They said they will get it from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, it has come to the knowledge of the owner that certain illegal activities were going on.”
The counsel said that a legal notice has been served for the vacation of two floors of 9, Camac Street within 24 hours. “The notice was sent via email on August 24… but still the building has not been vacated,” she added.
Sagnika Banerjee told The Indian Express, “During the previous government, the police took no action. Now with the change of government, we have some faith. We will move legally.”
When asked about the matter, Bengal Municipal and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said, “The issue of encroachment is coming later. We found that the All India Trinamool Congress hoarding, which was installed on an iron frame, is very dangerous. If that iron beam falls from above during a storm and rain, 100-200 people will die on the spot. That is why the hoarding has been removed. The allegations of encroachment that are being raised now will be investigated… This is nothing surprising. Trinamool has been doing illegal things for the last 15 years.”
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On Thursday afternoon, tensions rose when civic officials accompanied by the police came to take down the hoarding at the Camac Street building. Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien also reached the spot. A scuffle broke out between the police and the TMC workers. Later, however, the police and civic officials entered the building and dismantled the billboard with a gas cutter.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More