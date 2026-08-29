Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office: Building owner alleges ‘forced occupation’

The owner of the Camac Street building in Kolkata that houses Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office Saturday claimed that the structure has been forcibly occupied.

According to Advocate Sagnika Banerjee, representing property owner Rama Devi Goenka, “In 2020, the Trinamool Youth Congress had signed an agreement with the owner of the building located at 9, Camac Street for a period of 10 years. The agreement was signed by jailed former TMC councilor Debraj Chakraborty.”

Sagnika Banerjee further claimed that the terms of the lease agreement were not fulfilled, and two floors were forcibly occupied under pressure from political quarters.

Story continues below this ad

“My client had clearly stated that possession can only be taken once the completion certificate was provided. They said they will get it from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, it has come to the knowledge of the owner that certain illegal activities were going on.”