DJ remark case: Abhishek Banerjee gives voice sample after Calcutta High Court order

After skipping two appearances, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bidhannagar court, in Kolkata to record his voice sample in connection with a case related to his remark on DJs playing music to celebrate the West Bengal Assembly election results.

Banerjee’s four-car convoy arrived at the court at 11.50 am, amidst tight security, and the leader gave his voice sample in the presence of an Investigating officer and a technician at the magistrate’s chamber, according to sources. After one and a half hours, the Trinamool leader left the court premises.

Since early morning, the police had deployed a huge force along with their reserve force and Rapid Action Force (RAF) on the court premises, and did not allow any crowd to assemble at the gate from which Banerjee was to enter. The authorities were on high alert to prevent a repeat of the Sonarpur incident where Banerjee was heckled by a group of protesters during his visit to a deceased party worker’s house on May 30.

Last Friday, the Calcutta High Court had given strict instructions to the TMC national general secretary to give the voice sample, while making it clear that he was given legal protection because he had to cooperate in the investigation. The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is investigating the case, had secured the permission to collect the voice sample from Banerjee in connection with the case.

DJ remark case

Banerjee landed in trouble over his controversial remark during an election campaign in which he allegedly said, “After 12 o’clock on May 4, we will see how much power the hangman has, whose father from Delhi will come to save him… The DJ will play, and it will play so loudly that it will make your ears ring.” He was booked on charges of provocative speech, threats and disturbance of peace.

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Although Abhishek had admitted that the voice in the video speech circulating on social media was his, the investigating agency said that a forensic examination of his voice is necessary to confirm the authenticity of the legal and scientific evidence.

Rajdeep Majumdar, the petitioner’s advocate, told The Indian Express, “We are satisfied that his voice sample has been taken. But we have also filed another petition in this court regarding the security for my client as there is a threat to his life. Though it has been stated that special security be given to my client, that has not yet been arranged by Baguihati Thana.”

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Social activist Rajib Sarkar, who filed the complaint against Banerjee, expressed satisfaction over the development. “I am very happy that the voice sample has been taken. Earlier, the police could not work. Before the 2024 Assembly elections, they (TMC) had tried to kill me. I had written to the then Governor, and an inquiry was done, and a report was sent to the Chief Minister’s Office. Yesterday I was informed that a letter has been sent to the Director General of Police regarding my security. We have also moved court today as there is a threat to my life,” Sarkar told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Special Public Prosecutor Bibash Chatterjee told media persons that Banerjee’s voice sample was very important in the case and the court had allowed that prayer of CID. “Last two dates he (Abhishek Banerjee) did not appear. We had moved a petition so that investigation would not get hampered. The Calcutta High Court ordered him to give the voice sample. He had come today to court, and now the investigation will continue.”

Earlier, the Trinamool MP had avoided appearing in the Bidhannagar court twice in a row — on June 30 and July 8.

Abhishek Banerjee moves Calcutta High Court again

On Wednesday, Abhishek Banerjee moved Calcutta High Court alleging that “unreasonable complaints” are being filed against him in various police stations since the change of government in the state. “All these allegations are just due to political vendetta,” the leader alleged.

The Trinamool MP’s counsel questioned the role of the police in filing the complaint. As soon as the results of the Assembly elections were announced on May 4, the police were registering cases in various police stations involving him or his close aide in an incident that took place 4-5 years ago.

His counsel alleged that First Information Reports (FIRs) are being filed against Banerjee out of sheer political vendetta to suppress the political voice of an opponent. The Trinamool MP from Diamond Harbour has requested the court to inform the police station in the state about the number of complaints currently pending.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharya has verbally directed the state’s Additional Advocate General Billwadal Bhattacharya to submit a report on this matter to the state, detailing the number of complaints currently pending against Abhishek Banerjee and the police stations where they have been registered.