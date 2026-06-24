The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday got permission to collect a voice sample from Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a case related to his remark on DJs playing music to celebrate the Assembly election results.
The CID had filed an application in the Bidhannagar court on Tuesday, seeking permission to collect Banerjee’s voice sample. The court ordered that the sample be recorded on June 30, with Banerjee required to appear in person. A magistrate and forensic experts will be present at the time.
During the Assembly election campaign, Banerjee had said that DJs would play loud music to celebrate once the votes were counted. “The DJs will play…will play so loudly, it will make your ears ring!” he said. A complaint was later filed against his comment.
The Trinamool MP has already been questioned at the CID headquarters in this case.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday declined an urgent hearing on Abhishek Banerjee’s plea seeking permission to travel abroad for eye treatment.
Banerjee has been named in an FIR for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally. In May, the high court criticised Banerjee’s comments and, in an interim order, directed the police not to take any coercive action against the TMC MP till July 31. The court also made it clear that the TMC leader must fully cooperate with the investigation.
The bench observed that the allegations mentioned in the FIR required a thorough probe and allowed the investigation to continue. It also directed that if the probe agency wanted to summon Banerjee for questioning, it should serve him a notice at least 48 hours in advance.
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Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking that the FIR be cancelled.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More