DJ remark case: CID allowed to collect Abhishek Banerjee’s voice sample

Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee has already been questioned at the CID headquarters in the case related to his 'DJ remark'. (File Photo)

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday got permission to collect a voice sample from Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee in connection with a case related to his remark on DJs playing music to celebrate the Assembly election results.

The CID had filed an application in the Bidhannagar court on Tuesday, seeking permission to collect Banerjee’s voice sample. The court ordered that the sample be recorded on June 30, with Banerjee required to appear in person. A magistrate and forensic experts will be present at the time.

During the Assembly election campaign, Banerjee had said that DJs would play loud music to celebrate once the votes were counted. “The DJs will play…will play so loudly, it will make your ears ring!” he said. A complaint was later filed against his comment.