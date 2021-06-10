Abhishek Banerjee visits families of lightning victims, flays BJP over compensation

Abhishek first headed to Behrampur where he visited the family members of Prahlad Murari, who was killed in a lightning incident on Monday. (Express Photo by Shubham Dutta)

Trinamool MP and newly appointed national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday visited families who lost their loved ones to lightning deaths in the Behrampur and Raghunathganj areas of Murshidabad district.

At least 32 people have died after being struck by lightning over the last two days. While 27 deaths were reported on Monday, at least five more lives were lost on Tuesday night. Raghunathganj alone accounted for six of the deaths.

“No compensation can heal their pain. Any death is unfortunate and it is our responsibility to stand with their families. I met a woman who lost her husband to a lightning strike. She has two daughters, one just 2 years old and another 7. She wants a job and I will convey her request to the chief minister. At least 32 to 34 persons have died in lightning strikes across the state. It’s extremely unfortunate. In fact, I learned today that three more persons died in similar incidents in Bankura,” Abhishek said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of compensation for the victims before the state government, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The BJP only made an announcement while we have already handed over the cheques. They only talk, we act. The tourist gang was here for the elections in April-May, none can be seen now.”

Abhishek first headed to Behrampur where he visited the family members of Prahlad Murari, who was killed in a lightning incident on Monday. He was seen extending his condolences to his wife and children.

He then met the kin of Abhijit Biswas, another victim in Behrampur. Both Prahlad and Abhijit were sole bread winners of their families. The latter has two children.

On Monday, eleven people were killed in Hooghly, nine in Murshidabad, two each in East and West Midnapore and Bankura and one in Nadia in lightning strikes, while several more were injured.

PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the dead.