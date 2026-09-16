Calcutta High Court junks fire department notice to Abhishek Banerjee’s office

A single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court asked the fire department to issue a fresh notice to the Trinamool Congress as it was their office, and then go for inspection again.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the notice issued by the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department ordering immediate evacuation of the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Kolkata’s Camac Street.

The department on September 4 ordered the building’s sixth and seventh floors, housing Banerjee’s office, and the basement to be evacuated “without any delay”, as the building owner failed to respond to their earlier notice over alleged non-compliance with fire safety norms.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao, in his order, has asked the fire department to issue a fresh notice to the Trinamool Congress, as it was their office, and then go for inspection again.