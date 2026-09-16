Calcutta High Court junks fire department notice to Abhishek Banerjee’s office

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao asked the Fire Department to issue a fresh notice to the Trinamool Congress as it was their office.

Written by: Tanusree Bose
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 16, 2026 01:39 PM IST
calcutta high courtA single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court asked the fire department to issue a fresh notice to the Trinamool Congress as it was their office, and then go for inspection again.
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The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the notice issued by the West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Department ordering immediate evacuation of the office of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Kolkata’s Camac Street.

The department on September 4 ordered the building’s sixth and seventh floors, housing Banerjee’s office, and the basement to be evacuated “without any delay”, as the building owner failed to respond to their earlier notice over alleged non-compliance with fire safety norms.

A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao, in his order, has asked the fire department to issue a fresh notice to the Trinamool Congress, as it was their office, and then go for inspection again.

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According to the court, the fire department can first point out to the petitioner any shortcomings in fire safety measures and then take appropriate action against the petitioner if it fails to comply with the norms.

The fire department stated that the fire safety certificate for the building had expired in August.

Last week, the High Court provided interim relief and directed the fire department not to execute its order to vacate the premises. “The authorities are directed to refrain from giving any effect to the letter dated September 4, 2026,” the court had ordered.

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The Trinamool Congress had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on the fire department’s order.

Also read | After Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee, cops summon Humayun Kabir in Camac Street case

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Tanusree Bose
Tanusree Bose

Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage. Experience  Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness. Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances. Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including: State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies. Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues. Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More

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