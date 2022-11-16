Abhishek Banerjee to HC: Why Dilip Ghosh not been arrested, his house not searched despite incriminating papers

Hitting back at the BJP for claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal would fall by December, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said that the Opposition party would not manage to break 30 MLAs from the TMC even if they wanted to do so.

Attending an administrative meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Diamond Harbor ahead of the panchayat polls, Banerjee warned the BJP to “stop playing the game by dividing and breaking parties and throwing bombs”.

Demanding the arrest of BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh in the alleged school recruitment scam, the Diamond Harbor MP said, “During the search operation at Partha Chatterjee’s house, a document was found in Arpita’s name, and then Arpita’s house was searched. She was arrested, too. A document in the name of Dilip Ghosh was also found in Prasanna Roy’s house, then why was Dilip’s house not searched?”

Drawing the attention of Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to the matter, Banerjee said, “A few days ago, in an interview, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had said that the guilty would be punished. If so, why was Dilip not arrested? I am asking the question to the court.”

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh had on Saturday demanded the arrest of BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, alleging that the CBI had seized a house deed in the name of the BJP MP during a raid at the house of school jobs scam accused Prasanna Roy.

Addressing a press conference jointly with his party colleague Jayprakash Majumdar at Trinamool Bhavan, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Ghosh further alleged, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had initially hushed up the matter, but the agency had to submit documents after the court sought details of the seizure.” “Our question is what’s Dilip Ghosh’s house deed doing at the residence of accused Prasanna Roy, the alleged middleman in the recruitment scam. TMC believes that the CBI wanted to keep the seizure list secret, but it had to submit the list in court after the judge ordered it. We demand the arrest of MP Dilip Ghosh at the earliest,” said the TMC leaders.

According to TMC sources, Dilip Ghosh bought a plot in South 24 Parganas from a person named Shouvik Majumdar.

Advertisement

Attacking Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari over his alleged objectionable remarks on TMC tribal leaders, Banerjee said, “What does he (Adhikari) think of himself? What did he say against Birbaha Hansda? She has been addressed as ‘Jangalkanya’, and after the 2021 Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee made her a minister. She is the pride of Jangalmahal and he (Adhikari) said he keeps them under his shoes!”

“What Akhil Giri had said, the party did not support in any way. Mamata Banerjee apologised for his remarks. So, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the BJP national president should apologise for what Subvendu Adhikari has said,” added Banerjee.