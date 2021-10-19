Abhishek Banerjee to campaign for bypolls from Oct 23-26: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would start campaigning for the upcoming four Assembly by-polls in West Bengal from October 23.

The TMC MP from Diamond Harbour will visit Gosaba (South 24 Parganas) and Khardaha (North 24 Parganas) on October 23, Dinhata (Cooch Behar) on October 25 and Santipur (Nadia) on October 26. The by-polls will be held on October 30 and the results will be declared on November 2.

“He will visit all four seats for campaigning. We will make it four out of four this time,” said a senior TMC leader.

While the Dinhata and Santipur by-polls are being held as MPs Nisith Pramanik and Jaganath Sarkar who won from the seats did not take oath as MLAs to retain their parliamentary seats. The Khardaha and Gosaba by-elections became necessary following the death of the TMC’s victorious candidates.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Dinhata candidate Ashok Mondal and the party’s Natabari MLA Mihir Goswami were allegedly attacked during campaigning on Monday. Both the Opposition leaders claimed that a section of TMC workers and supporters staged a protest in Dinhata’s Bamanhata area and shouted “go back” slogans at them. The two alleged that they were heckled and pushed.

“The TMC wants to stop us by indulging in violence. Today we faced protests from TMC workers. They also heckled us. People will give them a befitting reply,” said Goswami.

The TMC denied the allegation.