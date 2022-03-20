Abhishek Banerjee, wife Rujira to appear before ED for questioning in connection with coal scam

Trinamool Congress MP and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira will reach Delhi on Sunday to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a probe into a money laundering case linked to a coal scam in West Bengal, a well-placed source said.

Both Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and his wife are scheduled to face the ED sleuths for interrogation in the national capital on March 21 and 22, he said.

“Both Abhishek Banerjee and his wife will be flying to Delhi on Sunday afternoon to appear before the ED officials tomorrow and the day after. The couple will face interrogation as per the law,” the source said.

Banerjee and his wife had earlier moved the court against the ED’s summon to Delhi, stating that since both are residents of West Bengal they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court on March 11 had dismissed their plea.

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by ED officials for more than eight hours in September last year on the same matter.