Abhishek Banerjee slams BJP over manifesto, questions Sheikh Hasina’s asylum

Taking a sharp aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Abhishek said the BJP leader was "rehearsing the same cassette" over and over again about 'ghuspetiyas' (infiltrators). (file)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, questioning the party’s stance on Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Abhishek also asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify whether former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been given shelter by the BJP-led Centre, should be termed an infiltrator.

“Why did they give shelter to Sheikh Hasina? Is she an infiltrator or got asylum. To safeguard which industrialist, did BJP give shelter to Hasina?,” he asked.

The TMC leader criticised the BJP for its response to atrocities on monks in Bangladesh and the attack on Chinmay Prabhu. “When atrocities were happening on monks in Bangladesh, where was the Modi government? When Chinmay Prabhu was attacked, what did the Modi government do?,” he asked.