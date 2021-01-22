Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Suvendu for graft allegation

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and sought an unconditional apology from him within 36 hours for levelling corruption allegations against him.

Adhikari had made “vile, uncouth, false, malicious, and defamatory” statements against the Diamond Harbour MP during a BJP meeting at Khejuri on Tuesday, read the notice.

“Engulfed in egotism and arrogance, you seem to have forgotten about your many crimes committed against the public,” the notice read referring to the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting probe.

“In the event you fail to comply with the same, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate proceedings against you, both civil and/or criminal, in accordance with law, without any further notice,” stated the notice.

Adhikari was not available for comment.

Earlier this month, Banerjee had sent a legal notice to Union Minister Babul Supriyo for making corruption allegations.

The notice had read, “Being aggrieved with your defamatory and false statements, my client had instituted a suit for defamation and injunction before the Learned 3rd Bench, City Civil Court at Calcutta when the Learned Court was pleased to grant an ad-interim order of injunction on December 8, 2017, restraining you from making any derogatory comment or defamatory statement against our client.”

It added, “On 30 November 2017, you had made false and defamatory statements in a press conference at Asansol linking our client to an illegal coal mafia and accusing him of illegitimately profiteering from the smuggling of coal in West Bengal.”