Abhishek Banerjee sends defamation notice to BJP general secy

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, has sent a legal notice to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for defamation.

Advertising

The notice comes a day after a BJP delegation visited Nadia, where 12 people died in Shantipur after consuming spurious liquor. Abhishek called for an unconditional public apology from Vijayvargiya and demanded that he desist from making any remarks about him in the future.

Vijayvargiya had said, “Pradesh me do Sarkar chal rahi hai, ek Mamataji ki Sarkar aur ek abhishekji ki Sarkar (there are two governments running in the state, Mamatji’s government and Abhishekji’s government). Mamata ji’s government deals in sales of country liquor while Abhishek ji’s government deals in the sale of hooch. The funds from the sale of the country liquor goes to the state exchequer while the entire money from the sale of hooch goes to the home of Abhishek Banerjee. So Abhishek ji…is directly responsible for the deaths of these people, because whatever illegal activities are going on in the state of West Bengal are being given protection by him…”

In the notice, Abhishek said the remarks were “false, politically motivated and deliberately made” to “impinge” upon his reputation.