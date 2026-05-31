Abhishek Banerjee roughed up on way to meet violence victim; Opposition claims vendetta

Former CM Mamata Banerjee outside a hospital in Kolkata where Abhishek Banerjee was taken after the attack. (Partha Paul)

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was heckled and eggs thrown at him at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas on Saturday when he was on his way to meet the family of a victim killed allegedly in the post-poll violence in the state.

The Diamond Harbour MP returned to his Kolkata residence late Saturday night after he was allegedly refused admission by two private hospitals.

TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who first rushed to Apollo Hospital and then to Belle Vue, where Abhishek was taken after he was roughed up by a group of men and women at Sonarpur, said, “I want to say with great sadness that I am shocked and saddened to see the behaviour of the BJP government. They are using the police administration to threaten hospitals not to admit and give treatment to Abhishek.”