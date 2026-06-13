Police search TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house in hunt for bodyguard, use gas cutter to break locks

High drama unfolded at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata early Saturday morning after police teams and central forces arrived at the spot to search the premises in relation to a case allegedly linked to his bodyguard Sumit Roy.

The gates to the premises were locked and were opened using a gas cutter. The search continued for over two hours before the police and security personnel left, sources said. “Nothing was found,” a senior police officer added.

According to sources, the police were on the lookout for Roy, who is allegedly linked to a land extortion case lodged at the Salboni police station. The police, who had been tracking Roy’s movements for the past few days, allegedly traced his phone location to Abhishek’s residence. This reportedly led to the early morning raid.