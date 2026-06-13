Police search TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s house in hunt for bodyguard, use gas cutter to break locks

High drama unfolded at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata early Saturday morning after police teams and central forces arrived at the spot to search the premises in relation to a case allegedly linked to his bodyguard Sumit Roy.
The gates to the premises were locked and were opened using a gas cutter. The search continued for over two hours before the police and security personnel left, sources said. “Nothing was found,” a senior police officer added.
According to sources, the police were on the lookout for Roy, who is allegedly linked to a land extortion case lodged at the Salboni police station. The police, who had been tracking Roy’s movements for the past few days, allegedly traced his phone location to Abhishek’s residence. This reportedly led to the early morning raid.
Around 3 am, a team of officials from Salboni police station in West Midnapore—led by a deputy superintendent of police and assisted by local police and central forces—reached Abhishek’s Patuapara residence, Kalighat police sources said. They tried to call out to Banerjee’s security to open the gates, which were locked from inside. After repeated knocking went unanswered, after nearly two hours, a gas cutter was brought, and the locks were cut with assistance from state Disaster Management Department officials. The entire search operation was recorded on video.
As news of the search operation spread, former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrived at the spot. Speaking to reporters later, Abhishek said, ”Yes, they broke the lock and searched the entire premises. Everything is on record.”
Last week, former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra was arrested on charges of extortion and forgery. In 2021, Hazra allegedly took Rs 10 lakh from a complainant named Imran, promising to deliver houses. Neither did he return the money nor did he stick to his promise. According to police sources, during the investigation, the Salboni police found links between Hazra and Roy.
The development comes at a time when Abhishek is set to make a series of appearances before various investigating agencies.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More