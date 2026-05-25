Kolkata police enter TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s residence, seize computer monitor

A Kolkata police team entered the Harish Mukherjee Road residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee Monday afternoon and was seen leaving the building carrying a desktop computer monitor.

The surprise police visit came amid a significant scaling down of the extensive security deployment outside Banerjee’s residence following the TMC’s recent defeat in the Assembly elections. According to sources, the monitor may be part of the security equipment provided earlier.

However, top officers at Lalbazar, the Kolkata police headquarters, remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of the operation.

The police team, comprising officers in standard white uniforms and plainclothes, entered the heavily monitored premises of the residence named ‘Santiniketan’ and spent some time inside the property before they left. Shortly after the police team left, a vehicle drove out from the garage on the property.