Kolkata police enter TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s residence, seize computer monitor

Following the TMC's defeat in the Assembly elections, the Suvendu Adhikari-led administration has dismantled the security deployment outside Abhishek Banerjee’s house.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMay 25, 2026 05:28 PM IST
Abhishek BanerjeeTMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File photo).
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A Kolkata police team entered the Harish Mukherjee Road residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee Monday afternoon and was seen leaving the building carrying a desktop computer monitor.

The surprise police visit came amid a significant scaling down of the extensive security deployment outside Banerjee’s residence following the TMC’s recent defeat in the Assembly elections. According to sources, the monitor may be part of the security equipment provided earlier.

However, top officers at Lalbazar, the Kolkata police headquarters, remained tight-lipped about the exact nature of the operation.

The police team, comprising officers in standard white uniforms and plainclothes, entered the heavily monitored premises of the residence named ‘Santiniketan’ and spent some time inside the property before they left. Shortly after the police team left, a vehicle drove out from the garage on the property.

The new state administration led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has removed extensive security measures, perimeter barricades, smart guardrail systems, and a dedicated bomb disposal squad post outside Banerjee’s residence. These measures had previously restricted public access to the neighbourhood for years.

While West Bengal DGP Siddh Nath Gupta had clarified that Banerjee’s personal Z+ category protective cover remains intact under official protocol, the excessive deployment guarding his home and offices has been completely withdrawn, with personnel redeployed to broader public law and order duties.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) recently issued notices to 17 properties, some of which are associated with Banerjee, regarding alleged building violations.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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