Bulldozer at Abhishek Banerjee’s doorstep, illegal footpath shed removed

A bulldozer reached Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in south Kolkata on Thursday and removed a makeshift structure erected during the Trinamool government’s term.

Officials from Kolkata Municipal Corporation and police were at the site early Thursday as the bamboo structure was removed. They said the structure had been occupying the footpath and causing inconvenience to the public.

Banerjee’s aides said Bengal’s Directorate of Security had erected the structure in the Trinamool era as part of his security arrangements.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Police and Administration conduct a demolition drive against the illegal encroachment on the footpath outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat https://t.co/wSo9Fk80mM — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2026

The work to dismantle the structure started on Wednesday night and was completed Thursday morning. Besides police personnel from Kalighat police station, personnel from the Rapid Action Force and municipal workers were present outside the Trinamool MP’s home as the structure was razed.

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A commotion broke out on November 7 in front of Banerjee’s house during his birthday celebrations. While the local Trinamool unit alleged that BJP workers caused trouble, BJP leaders said a dispute broke out because idols of Goddess Kali could not be taken through the street due to the structure.

Banerjee, however, suggested that the removal of the structure was an act of political vendetta by the ruling BJP. “No number of bulldozers can silence my voice or break my resolve. I will continue my fight against the Bangla Birodhis. I will neither retreat nor budge an inch until my last breath,” he posted on X.