Abhishek Banerjee questioned in street clash case, TMC supporters greet him with slogans

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Kolkata Police on Tuesday after being summoned in connection with the Camac Street hoarding clash case (Photo: PTI).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Kolkata police Tuesday afternoon following a summons served in connection with the Camac Street hoarding clash case.

Banerjee arrived in a black sedan at the heavily guarded Shakespeare Sarani police station around 12.17 pm. As news of his arrival spread, several Trinamool workers gathered outside, chanting slogans including “Joy Bangla” and “Abhishek Banerjee Zindabad”. Police personnel kept party workers away, allowing only Banerjee to enter without his security detail.

The case stems from an incident Thursday afternoon when Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officers and workers, accompanied by Shakespeare Sarani police, arrived at the Camac Street office to dismantle a hoarding, alleging it was illegal. Municipal staff were allegedly stopped from entering, triggering a heated altercation between Trinamool workers and the police.