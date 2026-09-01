Abhishek Banerjee questioned in street clash case, TMC supporters greet him with slogans

Banerjee arrived in a black sedan at the heavily guarded Shakespeare Sarani police station around 12.17 pm. As news of his arrival spread, several Trinamool workers gathered outside, chanting slogans including “Joy Bangla” and “Abhishek Banerjee Zindabad”. Police personnel kept party workers away, allowing only Banerjee to enter without his security detail.
The case stems from an incident Thursday afternoon when Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officers and workers, accompanied by Shakespeare Sarani police, arrived at the Camac Street office to dismantle a hoarding, alleging it was illegal. Municipal staff were allegedly stopped from entering, triggering a heated altercation between Trinamool workers and the police.
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The situation escalated when Abhishek Banerjee and TMC MP Derek O’Brien arrivedat the scene and attempts were made to enter the premises forcibly. Visuals showed Derek lying on the ground to obstruct operations, while Abhishek faced allegations of harassing a KMC officer. Trinamool workers were also accused of physically attacking uniformed police officers and pulling their collars. Banerjee allegedly failed to attempt to restrain the party workers despite events unfolding right in front of him.
Three cases have been registered in connection with the unrest: two by the police and one by the KMC. The summons to Banerjee stems from two of these cases, and police sources indicated a questionnaire has been prepared for him. Banerjee has no protection from coercive action.
Police summons
The police served the notice at Banerjee’s residence Saturday evening. His personal assistant Sumit Roy has also been summoned for questioning on Wednesday at 12 pm, while a second notice was served to Derek O’Brien on Monday. The police are set to produce 14 people arrested in the case in court Wednesday.
The matter also reached the Calcutta High Court after Abhishek’s counsel brought it to the Acting Chief Justice’s attention, leading to a hearing before Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury’s bench on Friday. However, Justice Basu Chowdhury stated that the plea lacked relevance and refused interim protection, as the signboard had already been removed.
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The owner of 9 Camac Street has sent a legal notice alleging that the premises were illegally and forcibly occupied. The original agreement was signed in 2020 between the property owner and Trinamool Youth Congress, represented by now-jailed leader Debraj Chakraborty, with the owners alleging that the agreed terms were repeatedly breached.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More