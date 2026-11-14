Abhishek Banerjee appears before police in X post row, gets another summons

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday appeared before the Kolkata police for interrogation in connection with a controversial social media post targeting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to the police, the Diamond Harbour MP reached Bhawanipore police station at 12.22 pm in compliance with an earlier summons. Anticipating a gathering of party workers, police erected barricades outside the premises to regulate crowds and maintain order.

Banerjee published the purported post on his X handle on May 2, following which the police registered a case on May 27 for promoting enmity, provocation, and spreading rumours. The complaint alleged that the MP had made controversial remarks equating the entire Gujarati community with criminal syndicates, thereby spreading hatred.