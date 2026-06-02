TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s parents move Calcutta High Court to quash KMC notice on ‘unauthorised construction’

In their plea, Abhishek Banerjee’s father, Amit, and mother, Lata, have stated that their residence at 29-C, Harish Chatterjee Street, was legally constructed. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s parents have approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking to quash a notice issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over alleged unauthorised construction at their residence.

The case is listed to be heard by the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.

After the new BJP government came to power in West Bengal, the KMC in May served notices on 17 properties owned or co-owned by Abhishek Banerjee in areas within its jurisdiction.

On Monday, Abhishek’s father, Amit, and mother, Lata, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the notice. According to sources, the plea states that their residence at 29-C, Harish Chatterjee Street, was legally constructed. It adds that despite being an authorised structure, the KMC had issued a notice alleging illegal construction.