TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s parents move Calcutta High Court to quash KMC notice on ‘unauthorised construction’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee’s parents have approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking to quash a notice issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) over alleged unauthorised construction at their residence.
The case is listed to be heard by the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday.
After the new BJP government came to power in West Bengal, the KMC in May served notices on 17 properties owned or co-owned by Abhishek Banerjee in areas within its jurisdiction.
On Monday, Abhishek’s father, Amit, and mother, Lata, filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court challenging the notice. According to sources, the plea states that their residence at 29-C, Harish Chatterjee Street, was legally constructed. It adds that despite being an authorised structure, the KMC had issued a notice alleging illegal construction.
The KMC notices were issued under section 400(1) of the KMC Act, 1980, which allows owners of alleged illegal constructions an opportunity to appear before civic authorities and present their case.
Copies of the notices had been pasted on the walls of such properties. Two residences of the Diamond Harbour MP—one at 188A, Harish Mukherjee Road, and the other at 121, Kalighat Road—were also under the KMC scanner.
Regarding the property at Harish Mukherjee Road, a notice was served to Leaps & Bounds Private Limited, reportedly owned by the Banerjee family. In the case of the property at Kalighat Road, the notice was served to Abhishek’s mother, Lata. Later, KMC sources said, Abhishek Banerjee sought two weeks to respond to the notices.
The new BJP government in the state has become highly proactive against illegal constructions. Several illegally built structures across Tangra, Topsia, Kasba, and Beleghata have been demolished by bulldozers.
Former chief minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed displeasure over the issuance of these notices during a meeting with KMC—the civic body is controlled by the TMC—councillors. At the time, Mayor Firhad Hakim had said that he was unaware of the matter and that the notices had been issued by the KMC’s Building Department.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More