20-minute meeting, 2 letters: What Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee told Speaker Om Birla

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his parliamentary chamber Monday, handing over two separate letters regarding pending disqualification petitions against rebel MPs and the recent reallocation of parliamentary seats. The meeting between Banerjee and the Speaker lasted approximately 20 minutes, according to party sources.

In his first letter, Banerjee urged the Speaker to urgently act on pending petitions seeking the disqualification of 20 MPs elected on the TMC symbol who have aligned themselves with the National Citizens’ Party of India (NCPI).

Banerjee pointed out that despite more than five weeks passing since the petitions were filed, no formal notices have been issued, no dates of hearing fixed, nor any procedural directions passed.