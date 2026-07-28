Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his parliamentary chamber Monday, handing over two separate letters regarding pending disqualification petitions against rebel MPs and the recent reallocation of parliamentary seats. The meeting between Banerjee and the Speaker lasted approximately 20 minutes, according to party sources.
Banerjee pointed out that despite more than five weeks passing since the petitions were filed, no formal notices have been issued, no dates of hearing fixed, nor any procedural directions passed.
“Such continued inaction is a matter of grave concern,” Banerjee wrote in the letter. “It is well settled that the constitutional jurisdiction vested in the Hon’ble Speaker under Paragraph 6 of the Tenth Schedule is required to be exercised within a reasonable time so as to preserve the efficacy and purpose of the anti-defection law. An unduly prolonged pendency frustrates the constitutional objective of the Tenth Schedule… and risks rendering the safeguards embodied in the anti-defection law ineffective.”
Banerjee also highlighted that the urgency was further heightened after the Parliamentary Affairs Minister invited the rebel members as a separate group to an all-party meeting held on July 19. He said that such developments underscore the need for an expeditious decision to avoid undermining parliamentary integrity.
Banerjee argued that it was unjust for the Secretariat to recognise Trinamool Congress as a 28-member block under his leadership while simultaneously altering seat allocations based on a unilateral request from the breakaway group. He demanded the immediate withdrawal of the revised seating arrangement.
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“Pending your decision on the disqualification of these MPs and their current status being that of a non-merger with NCPI, it is patently unjust and contrary to established parliamentary practice to alter the seating/division numbers of our MPs based solely on a unilateral request from the renegade group,” Banerjee stated.
He added that the revised seating allocation was executed to the detriment of the remaining loyalist MPs, including himself, causing “unwarranted prejudice”.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More