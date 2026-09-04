‘Public safety hazard’: Fire Department orders to vacate Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office

Citing “severe” fire safety violations and declaring the premises a “public safety hazard”, the West Bengal Fire Services Department on Friday ordered an immediate evacuation of senior Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Kolkata’s Camac Street.

The notice has been issued to vacate the building’s sixth and seventh floors housing Banerjee’s office and the basement “without any delay”.

Fire Department officials said the action was initiated after the building owner failed to respond to their earlier notice over alleged non-compliance with fire safety norms, even as the tenants appeared with relevant documents on time.

The landlord is responsible for maintaining the building’s fire safety systems, they said.

Besides, the fire safety certificate for the building expired on August 10 and the owner failed to renew it, they claimed.

The owner has been directed not to use these floors in the building located at 9, Abanindranath Tagore Sarani (Camac Street), for any purpose until an adequate fire safety system is in place.

The notice stated, “A notice for hearing towards non-compliance of Fire Safety Measures at 6th and 7th floor of the building at premises no. 9, Abanindranath Tagore Sarani (Camac Street), Kolkata-700017, was served to you vide memo referred above. However you did not appear in the said hearing. The occupier of the said premises was also called upon at the same venue and time for the same purpose. The representatives of the occupier in the said 6th & 7th floor of the building appeared in the hearing and furnished a copy of lease deed and have submitted their views. From the copy of the lease deed submitted by the aforesaid representatives and their verbal statement it is understood that the onus of implementation/installation of the requisite Fire Safety Measures and obtaining the Fire Safety Certificate (FSC), in respect of the said occupancy lies upon you.” “Moreover in term of Section 11C of The West Bengal Fire Services Act, 1950, the onus of obtaining Fire Safety Certificate (FSC) after due compliance of all the fire safety recommendations lies upon the owner, i.e., you in the instant matter. Be it pertinent to mention that Renewal of Fire Safety Certificate (RFSC) for occupancy of the 2B+G+7 storied Business Building at premises no; dated 10.08.2023, was valid for three years which has expired. In the said RFSC, it was clearly recommended to renew the same before expiry. However you failed to do so.”

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“Hence, considering the fact that due to non-maintenance and inadequacy of the required fire safety measures in the said occupancy(s) of the building, the occupancy(s) is unsafe from fire and life safety point of view (as notified by the memo under reference), it poses imminent threat to the safety of life and property of the building and its surroundings, you are directed to vacate the aforesaid occupancy(s) immediately. You are further directed not to use the said occupancy until and unless the fire safety measures are complied and the RFSC is obtained by you,” read the notice.

Recently, a team of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had arrived at the site to remove a billboard allegedly hanging precariously, leading to an altercation between Banerjee’s supporters, civic officials, and police personnel.

After Banerjee subsequently put up a new party banner at the site, some people allegedly assaulted party workers there early Thursday morning. Police have arrested six persons in connection with the case after Banerjee released CCTV footage of the incident.