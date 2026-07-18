Authorities in Amtala, in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, began demolishing Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office using bulldozers on Saturday, alleging it was an illegal construction.
Heavy central forces, local police, administrative officers and the fire brigade reached the site early in the morning and cordoned off part of the road. As the area is densely populated, the police cleared the road and nearby shops and buildings to prevent untoward incidents.
Three bulldozers were deployed to raze the five‑storey building, which locals said Banerjee used during programmes in Diamond Harbour.
District administration sources said a complaint alleged the office was built illegally without an approved building plan. Based on this complaint, two notices were issued on June 30 and July 7, summoning the people who reportedly own the building—Amit Banerjee, Moti Mallick, and Sushanta Mandal—to appear with documents on July 15. No one allegedly turned up, prompting the demolition order.
According to the local administration, the property was bought in the name of Leaps and Bounds. Amit Banerjee, one of the directors of Leaps and Bounds, is reportedly one of the building owners.
As bulldozers began tearing down the structure, officers, along with the police, broke open the locks of the gates and entered the building.
Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated on the streets and attempted to enter the building, but were stopped by the local police and central forces. BJP MLA Agniswar Naskar said, “We heard that the entire building has come up illegally and there was no building plan. The local administration has decided to demolish it. We welcome the move.” Local BJP workers alleged the office was used to plan attacks on them.
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Locals said the office had been locked since the TMC lost the Assembly elections.
The demolition comes a day after the Calcutta High Court extended Banerjee’s interim protection from arrest in the MLA signature forgery case, directing him to continue cooperating with the Criminal Investigation Department probe.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More