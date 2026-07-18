TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘illegal’ office demolished in West Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Amtala in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district had been locked since the TMC lost the Assembly elections. (File photo and screen grab)

Authorities in Amtala, in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, began demolishing Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office using bulldozers on Saturday, alleging it was an illegal construction.

Heavy central forces, local police, administrative officers and the fire brigade reached the site early in the morning and cordoned off part of the road. As the area is densely populated, the police cleared the road and nearby shops and buildings to prevent untoward incidents.

Three bulldozers were deployed to raze the five‑storey building, which locals said Banerjee used during programmes in Diamond Harbour.

District administration sources said a complaint alleged the office was built illegally without an approved building plan. Based on this complaint, two notices were issued on June 30 and July 7, summoning the people who reportedly own the building—Amit Banerjee, Moti Mallick, and Sushanta Mandal—to appear with documents on July 15. No one allegedly turned up, prompting the demolition order.