More trouble for Abhishek Banerjee as TMC office building owner serves legal notice

The owner of the building housing the Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s officeat 9 Camac Street has served a legal notice seeking vacation of two floors, alleging that they were occupied without fulfilment of the terms of an agreement.
According to advocate Sagnika Banerjee, who represents the owner Rama Devi Goenka, the Trinamool Youth Congress had entered into an agreement with her client in 2020 for a period of 10 years.
The agreement, she said, was signed by jailed former TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty.
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The lawyer alleged that the terms of the agreement were not fulfilled and that possession of the two floors was taken without obtaining the completion certificate (CC) from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
Speaking to Indian Express, Sagnika said, “My client had clearly stated that possession can only be taken once the completion certificate ( CC) was provided . They said they will get it from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, it has come to the knowledge of the owner that certain illegal activities were going on.”
Sangika also claimed that the owner had earlier approached the police over the alleged occupation of the two floors, but no action was taken. She alleged that the Trinamool Congress’s Birbhum unit had occupied the top floor without informing the owner.
A legal notice seeking the vacation of the two floors was sent via email on August 24 and by post on August 25, Sagnika said. The premises have not yet been vacated, she claimed.
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“During the previous government the police took no action. Now with the change of government we have some faith. We will move legally,” she said.
The notice comes days after a dispute at the Camac Street office over the removal of a large hoarding installed on the building.
On Thursday afternoon, KMC officials, accompanied by police, reached the premises to remove the hoarding, which civic officials said was illegal and posed a safety risk. TMC workers allegedly prevented the officials from entering, leading to an argument and a scuffle. Abhishek Banerjee and TMC leader Derek O’Brien also reached the office.
The officials eventually entered the premises and dismantled the billboard with a gas cutter. Police later arrested 13 people in connection with the incident.
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Municipal and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul defended the action, saying the hoarding had been installed on an iron frame and posed a danger to people below, particularly during storms and heavy rain.
“The issue of encroachment comes later. We went to the municipality and police and found that the All India Trinamool Congress hoarding, which was installed in an iron frame, is very dangerous. If that iron beam falls from above during a storm and rain today, 100-200 people will die on the spot. That is why the hoarding has been removed,” Paul said.
She said the allegations regarding encroachment would also be examined, including questions relating to the ownership of the land and payment of taxes.
Abhishek Banerjee subsequently threatened to take legal action, alleging that the civic authorities had demolished the billboard without sending a legal notice. He approached the Calcutta High Court in this matter.
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The case came up before the acting Chief Justice Raja Basu Chowdhaury on Friday. The court observed that since the billboard was already dismantled and no interim protection could be provided, the case held no relevance.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More