More trouble for Abhishek Banerjee as TMC office building owner serves legal notice

On Thursday afternoon, KMC officials, accompanied by police, reached the premises to remove the hoarding, which civic officials said was illegal and posed a safety risk. (Express photo)

The owner of the building housing the Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office at 9 Camac Street has served a legal notice seeking vacation of two floors, alleging that they were occupied without fulfilment of the terms of an agreement.

According to advocate Sagnika Banerjee, who represents the owner Rama Devi Goenka, the Trinamool Youth Congress had entered into an agreement with her client in 2020 for a period of 10 years.

The agreement, she said, was signed by jailed former TMC councillor Debraj Chakraborty.

Story continues below this ad

The lawyer alleged that the terms of the agreement were not fulfilled and that possession of the two floors was taken without obtaining the completion certificate (CC) from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).