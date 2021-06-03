Abhishek Banerjee meets Mukul Roy’s ailing wife in hospital

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee visited BJP national vice president Mukul Roy’s wife, who is admitted at a hospital, on Wednesday, TMC sources said. Banerjee met Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy at the hospital and prayed for the speedy recovery of his mother.

Both Mukul Roy and his son were with the TMC before joining the BJP. Subhrangshu told close associates that he was “delighted that” Abhishek Banerjee came to visit his mother at the hospital, the sources said.

Mukul Roy left the TMC in 2017 to join the BJP. Under his organisational abilities, the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There is speculation that Roy might make a comeback to the TMC after the BJP’s poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Later on Wednesday, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also visited Mukul Roy’s wife at the hospital.