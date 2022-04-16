Abhishek Banerjee launches own football club, to visit Meghalaya to chart poll plan

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday launched his Diamond Harbour Football Club, named after his Lok Sabha constituency, on the occasion of the Bengali New Year.

At an event in Batanagar, Banerjee unveiled the club’s logo and jersey. Fellow TMC MPs Derek O’Brien and Prasun Banerjee were present at the launch of the new football club. Former footballers Manash Bhattacharya and Krishnendu

Roy have been made part of the club. After launching his club, Banerjee said there will be no politics involved with the club. “There will be no politics in this club. You can be a supporter of BJP, CPM or Congress but the doors of this club will remain open for all. This is a platform for district-level players,” Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee will embark on a two-day trip to Meghalaya on May 3, sources in the TMC said. Banerjee is scheduled to hold a meeting with Mukul Sangma who had defected to the TMC last year with 12 MLAs, making the Mamata Banerjee-led party the prime opposition player in the northeast state. The party is likely to start preparations for Assembly polls there next year and Banerjee will firm up the party’s electoral strategy during his visit.

“Not only in Meghalaya, we will also go to Tripura and other states. Our national outreach programme will continue under the leadership of Abhishek Banerjee,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.