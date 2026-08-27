His office hoarding removed, Abhishek slams police, says will move court against ‘trespass’

The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and police “illegally” barged into his office and pushed and heckled him and other senior party leaders, including fellow MP Derek O’Brien. (Express photo)

The Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the Kolkata Police of “hooliganism” after a commotion ensued at party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office in Kolkata when a team of municipal officials, accompanied by a huge contingent of police personnel, removed the party’s hoarding atop the office building.

The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and police “illegally” barged into his office and pushed and heckled him and other senior party leaders, including fellow MP Derek O’Brien.

The incident began around 4 pm when a team of KMC officials and police officers reached the MP’s office on Camac Street in central Kolkata. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and other party leaders, who were present there, tried to speak with the officials, but failed to convince them. A little later, Abhishek Banerjee reached the spot, and an altercation ensued between him and the officials.