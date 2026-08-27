His office hoarding removed, Abhishek slams police, says will move court against ‘trespass’

The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and police “illegally” barged into his office and pushed and heckled him and other senior party leaders, including fellow MP Derek O’Brien. (Express photo)
The Mamata Banerjee faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday accused the Kolkata Police of “hooliganism” after a commotion ensued at party MP Abhishek Banerjee’s Camac Street office in Kolkata when a team of municipal officials, accompanied by a huge contingent of police personnel, removed the party’s hoarding atop the office building.
The Diamond Harbour MP alleged that officials of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and police “illegally” barged into his office and pushed and heckled him and other senior party leaders, including fellow MP Derek O’Brien.
The incident began around 4 pm when a team of KMC officials and police officers reached the MP’s office on Camac Street in central Kolkata. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and other party leaders, who were present there, tried to speak with the officials, but failed to convince them. A little later, Abhishek Banerjee reached the spot, and an altercation ensued between him and the officials.
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“This is a private premise. You cannot enter. This is trespassing. Show me the complaint letter. You have to show relevant papers and serve us a notice first. I will file a case,” Abhishek was heard saying to the officials.
According to government officials, the hoarding was illegal, and KMC had received a complaint.
Later, police tried to enter the premises but were stopped by TMC workers and private security guards. Finally, around 5.30 pm, the police personnel were able to enter the building and removed the hoarding.
In the evening, Abhishek, in a Facebook Live post, said: “The police came in and forced their way into the office. Our senior leaders were pushed and heckled. Then they forcibly removed the signboard of our party from the building. No notice was served to us. We were not given any time to respond legally. None of the legal procedures were followed. We will approach the High Court over this.”
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In a statement, the TMC accused the Kolkata Police of hooliganism. “In a brazen display of hooliganism, today Kolkata Police barged into Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Camac Street, Kolkata with an ILLEGAL NOTICE… The Kolkata Municipal representative failed to display any valid notice. Instead with the help of cops they barged into office:- Assaulted MPs- Derek O’Brien, Abhishek Banerjee. Pushed and heckled party supporters and staff. The clothes of the women security personnel at the office were torn. Tomorrow, the party will move court against this brutality, harassment and illegal action/ trespassing by Kolkata Police.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More