Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his house in Kolkata was attacked on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. He accused “BJP hooligans” of carrying out the attack at 2 AM on Saturday.
Sharing a video of the alleged incident, he posted on X: “After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB [West Bengal].”
He further said that this was the seventh attempt on his life in the last six months. “Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye… Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators,” he posted.
Earlier on Friday, Banerjee posted another video of two persons allegedly following him. He said: “For the past two days few unidentified individuals have been conducting reconnaissance of my office and residence. The registration number of their motorcycle is mentioned below. When confronted, they claimed to be police personnel.”
He further accused the West Bengal Police of “snooping around” his office and residence. “Who authorised this surveillance and for what purpose,” he asked. He further sought the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“I demand an immediate and thorough inquiry to establish the identity of these individuals, who sent them and to uncover the nefarious motive behind this suspected conspiracy,” he posted.
BJP says: ‘Who has time to kill Abhishek’
The Bengal BJP has dismissed the allegation as “backlash” over the birthday celebrations of Abhishek Banerjee. Bengal Minister and former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said: “This is the first time we’ve seen a politician’s birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a backlash. Besides, who has the time to kill Abhishek Banerjee? There is nothing left for them to say or do, so they are attempting to mislead people by bringing up this issue…”
#WATCH | New Town: On TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's claim that his residence was attacked, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh says, "This is the first time we’ve seen a politician’s birthday being celebrated on the footpath. If someone creates a disturbance, there is bound to be a… https://t.co/FTyeL80Ekh pic.twitter.com/xC8Ab5T8IW
— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026