Trinamool Congress leader and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his house in Kolkata was attacked on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. He accused “BJP hooligans” of carrying out the attack at 2 AM on Saturday.

Sharing a video of the alleged incident, he posted on X: “After two days of continuous recce, this is how BJP hooligans attacked my house at 2 AM today. Watch the footage and see for yourself. If this is what can happen to an elected Member of Parliament, imagine the plight of the common man in WB [West Bengal].”

He further said that this was the seventh attempt on his life in the last six months. “Yet, there has been no police action and no judicial intervention. Hooligans are running riot across the state because the judiciary continues to turn a blind eye… Thank you, Milords, for remaining mute spectators,” he posted.