TMC flags security concerns after Abhishek Banerjee claims attack at airport

The Trinamool Congress flagged serious concerns over the security of their second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee after a person was apprehended allegedly with arms at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. TMC and BJP workers reportedly clashed at the site.

The party has described the incident as an attempt to target Banerjee. The BJP, however, has denied the allegations, stating that its supporters only planned to protest by hurling eggs at nthe Diamond Harbour MP. Police intervened at the scene, detained an individual and escorted Banerjee through an alternative exit.

Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go. You are unlikely to see this story covered… pic.twitter.com/rfYTn5E3RL — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) June 20, 2026

Later, Banerjee posted a video of the alleged incident on X and said, “Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go.”