TMC flags security concerns after Abhishek Banerjee claims attack at airport

The BJP, however, has denied the allegations, stating that its supporters only planned to protest by hurling eggs at nthe Diamond Harbour MP.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 20, 2026 03:22 PM IST
Abhishek BanerjeeThe party has described the incident as an attempt to target Banerjee. (File Photo)
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The Trinamool Congress flagged serious concerns over the security of their second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee after a person was apprehended allegedly with arms at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. TMC and BJP workers reportedly clashed at the site.

The party has described the incident as an attempt to target Banerjee. The BJP, however, has denied the allegations, stating that its supporters only planned to protest by hurling eggs at nthe Diamond Harbour MP. Police intervened at the scene, detained an individual and escorted Banerjee through an alternative exit.

Later, Banerjee posted a video of the alleged incident on X and said, “Last night at Kolkata Airport, shortly after I landed from Delhi, a shocking incident took place. Armed individuals were apprehended, leading to serious questions about security and the lengths to which some are willing to go.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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