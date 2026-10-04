Abhishek Banerjee objects to rebel TMC MP’s parliamentary panel chair post

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla objecting to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar’s appointment as chairperson of a Parliamentary Standing Committee (File photo).

Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday, objecting to the appointment of MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Banerjee highlighted that Dastidar is among 20 Lok Sabha members of the Trinamool rebel faction facing pending disqualification petitions before the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule.

“In my letters dated September 23, I expressly requested that these Members be kept out of consideration for DRSC (Department-Related Standing Committees) appointments until the petitions were decided,” Banerjee wrote in his letter to the Speaker.

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Banerjee reiterated that in his earlier communication, the party had formally requested to retain the chairmanship of one Standing Committee in the Lok Sabha and submitted its nomination for the existing chairperson to continue. He stated that the recent appointment disregards both the party’s explicit objections and its official nomination.