Abhishek Banerjee objects to rebel TMC MP’s parliamentary panel chair post

Trinamool Congress MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday, objecting to the appointment of MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Banerjee highlighted that Dastidar is among 20 Lok Sabha members of theTrinamool rebel faction facing pending disqualification petitions before the Speaker under the Tenth Schedule.
“In my letters dated September 23, I expressly requested that these Members be kept out of consideration for DRSC (Department-Related Standing Committees) appointments until the petitions were decided,” Banerjee wrote in his letter to the Speaker.
Banerjee reiterated that in his earlier communication, the party had formally requested to retain the chairmanship of one Standing Committee in the Lok Sabha and submitted its nomination for the existing chairperson to continue. He stated that the recent appointment disregards both the party’s explicit objections and its official nomination.
Highlighting procedural anomalies, Banerjee noted, “The Digital Sansad website continues to show 28 Lok Sabha Members belonging to AITC (All India Trinamool Congress). The member appointed, however, claims affiliation with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) through a purported merger disputed in the pending disqualification proceedings.”
He further questioned the party affiliation under which the chairmanship was allotted. “If it has been allotted to AITC, on what basis has the party’s nominee been replaced against its express wishes? If it has been allotted to NCPI, under what order has that affiliation been recognised, and on what basis has NCPI been given the chairmanship?” he wrote.
Disputed affiliation
Banerjee asserted that NCPI’s reported association with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cannot resolve the Tenth Schedule affiliation issue while proceedings remain pending before the Speaker.
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“Appointing a member to a chairmanship while leaving the member’s disputed affiliation undecided is, in our submission, contrary to parliamentary propriety. This appointment cannot be treated as a chairmanship allotted to AITC,” Banerjee submitted.
Banerjee urged the Speaker to withdraw Dastidar’s appointment, restore the committee chairmanship to Trinamool’s duly nominated member, and deliver an early decision on the pending disqualification petitions.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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