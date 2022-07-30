Abhishek Banerjee has assured us we will get justice: Agitating SSC job aspirants

After meeting TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office on Friday, a delegation of protesting West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants said Banerjee had assured them that “justice would be delivered”.

The meeting was “fruitful” and they were “satisfied”, said the eight-member delegation who met Banerjee at his Camac Street office, where State Education Minister Bratya Basu and TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh were also present.

The next meeting will be held on August 8.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Shahidullah, who led the protest at Esplanade, said: “The meeting was positive. Banerjee told us that he would ensure that candidates featured on the merit list get jobs. There are some legal and administrative complications, but he has shown a humane approach to our demands. Banerjee said that he would ensure our demands were met after clearing the legal hurdles.” Shahidullah further said that they would hold separate meetings with the state Education Minister and the SSC Chairman to press their demands. Their protest on Friday entered 503 days.

Kunal Ghosh said, “The party has decided to hold talks with these candidates. The party has taken the initiative. The candidates also have shown a willingness to sit with our leaders and hold discussions. This is a positive thing.”