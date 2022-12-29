Abhishek asks panchayat pradhan to quit post over graft complaints

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asked a panchayat pradhan in Purba Medinipur to tender his resignation from the post after receiving several corruption complaints against him.

In a press release, the Trinamool Congress said Shantipur I gram panchayat pradhan Sk Selim Ali has been asked to tender his resignation.

The TMC said Abhishek took the decision after getting several complaints against Ali through ‘Ek Dake Abhishek’ (Call Abhishek Directly) helpline number that was launched earlier this year.

“The party ordered an internal inquiry and found the allegations to be true. As Abhishek Banerjee has adopted a zero tolerance policy against corruption, the gram panchayat pradhan has been asked to tender his resignation,” read the statement.

This is not the first time that Abhishek Banerjee has cracked the whip on party leaders. On several occasions, Banerjee asked panchayat pradhans, apart from Kharagpur Municipality chairman Pradeep Sarkar, to step down from their posts.

Sources said the aim was to restore the party’s credible image before the public ahead of next year’s panchayat polls.

Since June, the TMC has been finding it difficult to steer clear of corruption charges. Heavyweight party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal along with several top government officials were arrested by central investigation agencies in connection with their involvement in various scams.

Under such circumstances, the party is trying to send a message to the people that it has zero tolerance policy when it comes to corruption. However, despite such moves, protests have erupted in several districts against local TMC leaders for engaging in unfair practices while implementing various central government schemes.

“This is just a gallery show. TMC means corruption and people of the state are well aware of that. They cannot hide their face now. All their leaders are thieves,” said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The TMC however said that they are the only party in the country which acts on its leaders once corruption charges are found. ” If anyone is found guilty, that person is immediately suspended from the party. The BJP should first take steps against itsleaders.involved in the Saradha chit fund scam and Narada scam, said TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh.