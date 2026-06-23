‘Want to travel abroad for treatment’: Abhishek Banerjee moves court

2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 09:51 PM IST
While granting him interim protection in the case, the High Court had also directed Abhishek to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices sent to him by the investigating officer, while also asking him not to travel abroad without the leave of the court.
(File Photo)
Banerjee’s legal counsel has submitted an application with the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, seeking permission to travel abroad for seven days for his eye treatment.
In May, the Calcutta High Court had granted Abhishek protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his remarks at an election rally. Banerjee had allegedly made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting before the state Assembly elections.
While granting him interim protection in the case, the High Court had also directed Abhishek to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices sent to him by the investigating officer, while also asking him not to travel abroad without the leave of the court.
“In the event the petitioner does not cooperate with the investigating agency, the concerned state respondent will be at liberty to approach the court with appropriate application. Petitioner shall not go abroad without the leave of the court,” the court had then added, while also asking the probe agency to give him an advance notice of at least 48 hours.
According to the petition, the FIR was registered following a complaint alleging that Abhishek made defamatory and provocative statements against Shah during a road show on April 7.
The TMC leader is alleged to have said, “I will see who comes to save them on May 4. I will see which godfather (allegedly alluding to Amit Shah) from Delhi comes to their rescue.”
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Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High court seeking the quashing of the FIR over his alleged comments.
Banerjee was reportedly booked under BNS sections 196 (promotion of enmity, hatred), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353(1)(c) ( circulation of false information, rumors to incite hatred), among others. Section 196 of the BNS is a non-bailable offence with imprisonment of three years and a fine.
He has also been booked under Section 123(2) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
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Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
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Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More