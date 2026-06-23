‘Want to travel abroad for treatment’: Abhishek Banerjee moves court

While granting him interim protection in the case, the High Court had also directed Abhishek to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices sent to him by the investigating officer, while also asking him not to travel abroad without the leave of the court. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday sought permission from the Calcutta High Court to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Banerjee’s legal counsel has submitted an application with the single bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya, seeking permission to travel abroad for seven days for his eye treatment.

In May, the Calcutta High Court had granted Abhishek protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his remarks at an election rally. Banerjee had allegedly made objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting before the state Assembly elections.

While granting him interim protection in the case, the High Court had also directed Abhishek to cooperate with the investigation and comply with notices sent to him by the investigating officer, while also asking him not to travel abroad without the leave of the court.