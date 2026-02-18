Abhishek Banerjee claims EC is using WhatsApp for poll directions; ‘only gave clarification’ says special roll observer

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Wednesday, levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI) as he posted “WhatsApp chats” of a special poll observer and other officials, and questioned whether the Supreme Court’s order was being openly disobeyed.
Abhishek alleged that important instructions were being conveyed through informal channels, such as WhatsApp, bypassing formal and documented procedures. He published the chat details of IAS officer C Murugan, who was deputed as a special roll observer in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas.
However, Murugan denied the allegation, saying that what he wrote on WhatsApp was not all instructions but only clarification.
“Is the @ECISVEEP of the view that directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court can be openly FLOUTED? The highest Court of the land has repeatedly emphasised transparency, due process, and adherence to official channels of communication. Yet we are witnessing instructions being circulated over WhatsApp rather than through formal, traceable, and accountable mechanisms,” Abhishek wrote on X.
“Even more disturbing are credible reports of Special Roll Observer, C. Murugan, issuing instructions regarding the acceptability of birth certificates directly to Micro Observers in a WhatsApp group, to inflate deletion numbers. Need I remind the ECI of the Supreme Court’s categorical directive that the role of micro-observers must remain strictly assistive? Why, then, is statutory procedure being bypassed, and under whose instructions?” he asked.
“Additionally, Roll Observers are designated district-wise, yet it is seen that login credentials linked to these observers are being accessed from a central location in Kolkata. Login Data is being misused to generate queries and specifically target a certain community at the direction of ECI’s political masters in Delhi. Should this matter be independently examined, it will be established that the tower location and IP address of the login device differ from the actual location of the concerned roll observer,” he added.
“The Election Commission derives its legitimacy from PUBLIC TRUST, not POLITICAL PATRONAGE. We shall pursue this matter before the highest court of law. Further, any person aligning themselves with or acting at the behest of Zamindars of Delhi will face stringent and uncompromising legal action. Brace yourselves!”
WhatsApp screeshots
Story continues below this ad
The Trinamool Congress leader also attached several screenshots of the purported chats, which showed Murugan’s response to a query from an Electoral Roll Micro Observer (ERMO).
“Boss don’t raise irrelevant queries, pl check the cases only based on the uploaded documents with 13 recognized documents. Birth certificate issued by panchayat pradhan is not acceptable.”
“Received further clarification on this issue, if the registration of birth happens within 30 days, panchayat can issue birth certificate, if more than 30 days DM authorised Executive magistrates will issue.”
“All the ERMOs are requested to follow only these guidelines for Permanent residence certificate / domicile certificate. In Bengal it is issued for non bengalees For the appointment in army or any paramilitary purpose. Certificate issued for any other purpose is not acceptable in SIR.”
Story continues below this ad
In another conversation, an ERMO asked, “Family Register by ICDS and only Aadhar in case of 1987 to 2004 cases is it ok in “No Mapping”?” Murugan answered “NO’.
When The Indian Express contacted Murugan, he said, “I never disobeyed the honourable Supreme Court’s direction. I did not give any instructions in the WhatsApp group. I only gave clarifications of the instructions which ECI had already given.”
ECI sources said that after the Supreme Court order, no official instruction was sent via WhatsApp or any other informal channel. “The Supreme Court never said observers can’t give clarification or answers to the queries raised by ERMOs,” a senior ECI official said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More