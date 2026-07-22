Called ‘murderer’, Abhishek Banerjee seeks apology, Rs 10 crore damages from Madan Mitra

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (left) has sent a legal notice to MLA Madan Mitra, seeking an unconditional apology and Rs 10 crore in damages over alleged defamatory remarks (File photos).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice late Tuesday evening to Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, demanding an unconditional public apology and Rs 10 crore in damages for allegedly making defamatory remarks on social media.

The notice comes after Mitra hosted a Facebook Live session on July 19 in which he allegedly called Banerjee a “murderer” and claimed he hires “supari” (contract) killers. The notice demands a written and video apology within 72 hours, alongside Rs 10 crore in compensation for tarnishing Banerjee’s political and social standing.

“You are, therefore, called upon to immediately cease and desist from making, publishing, circulating or repeating any defamatory, false and frivolous statement about my client,” the notice read.