Called ‘murderer’, Abhishek Banerjee seeks apology, Rs 10 crore damages from Madan Mitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee sent a legal notice late Tuesday evening to Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra, demanding an unconditional public apology and Rs 10 crore in damages for allegedly making defamatory remarks on social media.
The notice comes after Mitra hosted a Facebook Live session on July 19 in which he allegedly called Banerjee a “murderer” and claimed he hires “supari” (contract) killers. The notice demands a written and video apology within 72 hours, alongside Rs 10 crore in compensation for tarnishing Banerjee’s political and social standing.
“You are, therefore, called upon to immediately cease and desist from making, publishing, circulating or repeating any defamatory, false and frivolous statement about my client,” the notice read.
The notice clarified that the Rs 10-crore compensation would be deposited into a registered trust to fund the defection proceedings against defected TMC MPs and MLAs, while catering to the legal and rehabilitation needs of victims of political violence.
According to the notice, Mitra broadcast a nearly eight-minute live video from his verified Facebook page on July 19 between 9.40 pm and 10 pm.
“You have made multiple false, reckless, malicious and highly defamatory comments against my client. You have shown the audacity to describe my client as a ‘criminal’ and a ‘murderer’. You have even alleged that he gets people killed by paying or hiring ‘supari’ killers,” the notice stated, maintaining that the allegations were completely fabricated and malicious.
Banerjee’s legal counsel pointed out that towards the end of the broadcast, Mitra was heard asking an unseen person, “Anything else?”, suggesting the session was part of a coordinated political conspiracy to malign Banerjee’s image. The lawyer warned that spreading false information under the guise of free political expression remains a punishable offence.
The summons follows previous notices issued to Mitra’s wife and two sons to appear before the central agency. According to ED sources, investigators uncovered specific financial transactions linking Mitra’s family members to the recruitment racket. Shortly after the summonses were issued, Mitra joined the rebel TMC camp.
“I will cooperate with the investigation and appear whenever I am called. My family will also cooperate fully,” Mitra told reporters.
In June, the agency searched seven premises linked to Mitra, including his residences in Bhabanipur and Kalighat, as well as properties in Dakshineswar, Santoshpur, Joka, and Beleghata. Earlier in October 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched Mitra’s residence for nearly five hours in connection with the same case.
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The municipal recruitment scam involves alleged irregularities in appointments across various civic bodies in West Bengal. The agency is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case, while the CBI is probing predicate offences. Former Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose was previously arrested in connection with the case.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More