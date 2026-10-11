Abhishek Banerjee booked for ‘spreading misinformation’ about Bengal bypolls

The West Bengal Police Sunday booked Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media regarding the Rejinagar bypolls.

In Rejinagar, the BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar defeated the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) by 75,691 votes. On Friday, the day of counting, Banerjee posted on X, “Booth No. 109, Rejinagar AC. Registered voters: 772 BJP votes reportedly secured: 909. Even North Korea would struggle to explain this electoral arithmetic! Mr. Gyanesh Kumar, how does a booth produce more votes for one party than its entire electorate?”

Following this post, a case was filed by the returning officer at the Rejinagar police station on Saturday on allegations of spreading “misinformation”.

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After Banerjee’s post came to light, the District Election Officer immediately verified the information, and the Commission posted the total number of voters in that booth on social media. The Commission published the first page of the voter list for booth number 109. The list shows 1,109 total voters in that booth. Of them, 575 were male voters, and 534 were female.

A senior officer of Murshidabad police told Indian Express, “Two separate FIRs have been filed; one against TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and one against Saket Gokhale. Sections under the IT Act, RT Act and sections under BNS have been invoked. The complaint was made at the Rejinagar police station by the returning officer.”

Summons over Camac Street case

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police summoned Banerjee on Monday in connection with the Camac Street case.

On Sunday, police officers from the Shakespeare Sarani police station, along with officers from Kalighat police station, reached Abhishek Banerjee’s Kalighat residence and waited outside for around half an hour before entering. On September 1, Banerjee had appeared before the Kolkata police in the same case.

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In August, trouble flared up over a hoarding at the Camac Street office that was being brought down. Kolkata Municipal Corporation officers and workers, accompanied by Shakespeare Sarani police, arrived at the Camac Street office to dismantle the hoarding, alleging it was illegal.

However, municipal officers and workers were allegedly stopped from entering the office, triggering a heated altercation between Trinamool workers and the police. Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O’Brien soon arrived, and the situation escalated when they attempted to enter the premises forcibly.

Visuals showed Derek lying on the ground to obstruct the operations, while Abhishek faced allegations of harassing a KMC officer. Trinamool workers were also accused of assaulting uniformed police officers, pulling their collars and physically attacking them. Although these events transpired right in front of Abhishek, he allegedly did not attempt to restrain the party workers.

The police registered three cases in connection with the unrest, and the summons to Abhishek stems from two of them.