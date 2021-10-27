Abhishek Banerjee: BJP using Bangladesh issue to polarise bypolls

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday again accused the BJP of attempting to polarise the October 30 by-polls in the state by raising the issue of violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. He made the remarks at a rally in Santipur in Nadia district.

“The prime minister went to Bangladesh during the West Bengal Assembly elections and chanted ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan there, standing behind Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But they never chanted ‘Jai Bangla’ here in West Bengal. Now, after the violence, he is maintaining silence. The BJP, which is the self-proclaimed saviour of Hindus, is trying to gain mileage from the incidents in Bangladesh. The BJP leaders are saying that they will benefit from the violence against the minorities in Bangladesh. This is the true nature of the BJP,” he said

Abhishek once again accused the saffron party of thrusting two of the scheduled by-elections — in Santipur and Dinhata (Cooch Behar district) — on the electorate.